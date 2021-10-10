We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa
MBUMBULU - President Cyril Ramaphosa says processes to resolve disputes within the Zulu royal household are underway.
READ: Some Zulu royal family members snub King Misuzulu's invite over succession feud
This as the Zulu nation anticipates the official coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by the national government but disputes between royal family members have caused delays in the matter.
Ramaphosa spoke to journalists during his campaign trail in Mbumbulu, south of Durban on Saturday and said the matter was being attended to by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and at a national level.
"It's being handled and because it is a royal matter it needs to be dealt with sensitivity, with great care and without publicising the very sensitive issues."
This article first appeared on EWN : We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa
