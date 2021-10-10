Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Amazulu Royal Family
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

The Zulu nation anticipates the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini but disputes between royal family members have caused delays.

MBUMBULU - President Cyril Ramaphosa says processes to resolve disputes within the Zulu royal household are underway.

READ: Some Zulu royal family members snub King Misuzulu's invite over succession feud

This as the Zulu nation anticipates the official coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by the national government but disputes between royal family members have caused delays in the matter.

Ramaphosa spoke to journalists during his campaign trail in Mbumbulu, south of Durban on Saturday and said the matter was being attended to by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and at a national level.

"It's being handled and because it is a royal matter it needs to be dealt with sensitivity, with great care and without publicising the very sensitive issues."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa




