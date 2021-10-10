Don't borrow money to put into investments, warns financial planner
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse warns against borrowing money to invest.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says if you do not make money in what you speculated in, you will be left with a bigger debt.
He looks at three things that turn investing into speculating.
Investing is a strategy over time, it relies on certain fundamentals which will give you returns that you reinvest back into your investment over time.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
When you speculate you are pegging a particular price and betting basically that that price is going to move upwards. You are kind of looking for returns in the space of beating inflation but getting that return back into the investment.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
More from Local
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa
The Zulu nation anticipates the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini but disputes between royal family members have caused delays.Read More
World Mental Health Day: Panda App to make mental health care more accessible
Clinical psychologist and co-founder Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App Allan Sweidan says to get the app search for ‘JoinPanda’ to download it and register for free.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 816 new cases and 56 deaths
The Health Department says 19,016,618 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Tips on how to get damp musty smell off your clothes
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to DIY expert Janice Anderssen about household ingredients to use to get rid of the smell.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday
Eskom says the power cuts are in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves and address additional risks.Read More
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'
Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have a balanced meal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths
The Health Department says 18,957,587 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More