Don't borrow money to put into investments, warns financial planner





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse warns against borrowing money to invest.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says if you do not make money in what you speculated in, you will be left with a bigger debt.

He looks at three things that turn investing into speculating.

Investing is a strategy over time, it relies on certain fundamentals which will give you returns that you reinvest back into your investment over time. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

When you speculate you are pegging a particular price and betting basically that that price is going to move upwards. You are kind of looking for returns in the space of beating inflation but getting that return back into the investment. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Listen to the full interview below: