SA travel industry thrilled by SA removal from UK red list





South Africa along with 46 other countries will as from today be removed from the UK travel red list.

This means that fully vaccinated individuals traveling to the UK will no longer be required to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days.

The decision to remove South Africa was based on a reduction in coronavirus cases, an increase in the number of vaccinations and the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Bongani Bingwa discusses the good news with Virgin Atlantic head Of Middle East, Africa And Southern Asia Liezl Gericke.

it has been a long nine and a half months, we are thrilled with the news just in time for the Southern summer seasons. Liezl Gericke, Middle East, Africa And Southern Asia head - Virgin Atlantic

She says it has been a difficult time for the travel industry and she doesn't believe that any sector wasn't affected.

In South Africa we are so reliant in on the UK source market tourism as it is by far the large group of tourist that come to our country. Liezl Gericke, Middle East, Africa And Southern Asia head - Virgin Atlantic

