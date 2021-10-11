[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Nathaniel Julies' murder trial continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
[PACKAGE] David Mabuza returns to Tshwane in an attempt to resolve continuing disputes over the party's councillor candidate selection protests.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Dischem for a Random Acts of Kindness thing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 16:50
SA officially removed from UK's travel red list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Frost
Today at 17:20
Mabuza in Tshwane over elections disputes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:13
Futuregrowth Community Property Fund acquires two prime shopping centres
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Smital Rambhai - Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Cheif at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Tlale - Owner / Fashion Designer at David Tlale Designs
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets by Warren Ingram
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chester Missing
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
No Items to show
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism' UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office. 11 October 2021 12:54 PM
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds' Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where... 11 October 2021 12:51 PM
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom F... 11 October 2021 11:51 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral

11 October 2021 8:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches

Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a beautiful moment of Dad capturing baby walk for 1st time goes viral.

Watch the video below:

@ninjaman87

He WALKED it out!! 😎👶🏻

♬ original sound - 🍒

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings

11 October 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery

8 October 2021 3:04 PM

The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago.

[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches

8 October 2021 8:11 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself

7 October 2021 11:49 AM

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality.

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 10:59 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me'

7 October 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mom charging 7-year-old rent in an effort to teach him on saving goes viral

7 October 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

6 October 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral

6 October 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school

5 October 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

Politics

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

Politics

We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

Politics

Kremlin decries 'high' COVID deaths, rejects new measures

11 October 2021 2:31 PM

Nathaniel Julies trial: Judge warns State witness not to be evasive

11 October 2021 1:56 PM

Mogoeng Mogoeng's rise to the Chief Justice's seat

11 October 2021 1:30 PM

