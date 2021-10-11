[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings

Social media was talking after a son gifting father with a car pulls at heartstrings.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Son in Brazil gifts his father a 1978 Volkswagen Beetle. This happens to be his dad's favorite car of all time.



The son says that he would have never been able to achieve his goal of becoming a dentist had it not been for the love and support of his dad. pic.twitter.com/rWgOEl2hkz