We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille
Continuing the discussions of political party manifestoes ahead of the local government elections, Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair Helen Zille.
According to the Auditor-General report, the best-run municipalities in South Africa are under the DA.
It starts with the candidate selection process. In the DA we take 18 months to get the best people in. We also do training on municipal legsiation. Ratings Africa says the top five municipalities out of 258 are DA-run.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
There is a separation of party and state. It is not the DA that fixes the potholes, it is the City of Johannesburg. A political party does not fix potholes.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
I will find out which councillor did not respond to Paul and will read the riot act. I will track down the DA representative that did not respond and there will be hell to pay.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
If the voters of Tshwane want a DA government they must give us a 50-plus vote. If you want a stable government such as the one in the Western Cape, William, give us a full DA majority and you will get a full DA governance.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
We will never go into a coalition where we depend on the EFF to stay in power. Tshwane showed us a disastrous arrangement that we would never be in again. If you compare the yellow party and the blue party there is a huge difference. Good governance attracts investment.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
Voters are adults and they must make up their minds for their own future. We can't say which parties we will go into coalition with. There are some towns that are at a point of no return.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
