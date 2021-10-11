We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Nathaniel Julies' murder trial continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
[PACKAGE] David Mabuza returns to Tshwane in an attempt to resolve continuing disputes over the party’s councillor candidate selection protests.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Dischem for a Random Acts of Kindness thing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 16:50
SA officially removed from UK’s travel red list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Frost
Today at 17:20
Mabuza in Tshwane over elections disputes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:13
Futuregrowth Community Property Fund acquires two prime shopping centres
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Smital Rambhai - Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Cheif at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Tlale - Owner / Fashion Designer at David Tlale Designs
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets by Warren Ingram
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chester Missing
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Local
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism' UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office. 11 October 2021 12:54 PM
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds' Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where... 11 October 2021 12:51 PM
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom F... 11 October 2021 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

11 October 2021 11:51 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
2011 local government elections
Phoenix
Former DA leader Helen Zille

The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom Fighters to stay in power.

Continuing the discussions of political party manifestoes ahead of the local government elections, Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair Helen Zille.

According to the Auditor-General report, the best-run municipalities in South Africa are under the DA.

It starts with the candidate selection process. In the DA we take 18 months to get the best people in. We also do training on municipal legsiation. Ratings Africa says the top five municipalities out of 258 are DA-run.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

There is a separation of party and state. It is not the DA that fixes the potholes, it is the City of Johannesburg. A political party does not fix potholes.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

I will find out which councillor did not respond to Paul and will read the riot act. I will track down the DA representative that did not respond and there will be hell to pay.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

If the voters of Tshwane want a DA government they must give us a 50-plus vote. If you want a stable government such as the one in the Western Cape, William, give us a full DA majority and you will get a full DA governance.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

We will never go into a coalition where we depend on the EFF to stay in power. Tshwane showed us a disastrous arrangement that we would never be in again. If you compare the yellow party and the blue party there is a huge difference. Good governance attracts investment.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

Voters are adults and they must make up their minds for their own future. We can't say which parties we will go into coalition with. There are some towns that are at a point of no return.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

Listen below for the full interview...




11 October 2021 11:51 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
2011 local government elections
Phoenix
Former DA leader Helen Zille

More from Politics

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

11 October 2021 12:54 PM

UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

11 October 2021 12:51 PM

Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA travel industry thrilled by SA removal from UK red list

11 October 2021 7:18 AM

Virgin Atlantic head Of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Liezl Gericke says the news came just in time for the summer season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal

10 October 2021 10:45 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

The Zulu nation anticipates the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini but disputes between royal family members have caused delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters

8 October 2021 8:08 PM

Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concerns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom

8 October 2021 1:00 PM

Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

8 October 2021 7:46 AM

Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe

7 October 2021 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

7 October 2021 1:33 PM

The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

Politics

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

Politics

We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

Politics

EWN Highlights

Kremlin decries 'high' COVID deaths, rejects new measures

11 October 2021 2:31 PM

Nathaniel Julies trial: Judge warns State witness not to be evasive

11 October 2021 1:56 PM

Mogoeng Mogoeng's rise to the Chief Justice's seat

11 October 2021 1:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA