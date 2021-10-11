'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's tenure as one of the longest-serving Constitutional Court's chief justices ends on today.
Mogoeng was appointed in 2011 under by former president Jacob Zuma which saw many people not happy by the appointment.
However, the chief justice silenced his critics when he in 2016 forced Zuma to repay some of the money spent on refurbishing his homestead.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener University of Cape Town (UCT) Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby says in looking at Mogoeng's legacy, they have to look beyond the last six months.
The chief justice took long leave in May which raised questions as many high-profile cases were scheduled for the ConCourt.
I think it is only fair that we look at his whole tenure and there have been ups and downs in that tenure. Critics thought that he would be a lackey of the former president and I don't think that even the staunchest critic now would suggest that that is the case.Chris Oxtoby, Researcher in Democratic Governance and Rights Unit - UCT
He stood up for the judiciary publicly in the face of criticism. There are other areas where one can be critical as he pushed the boundary of the kind of speech outside of the judicial office that we previously wouldn't have expected from a chief justice.Chris Oxtoby, Researcher in Democratic Governance and Rights Unit - UCT
He adds that he is not sure that the Judicial Service Commission functioned well during Mogoeng's tenure.
Listen below to the full conversation:
