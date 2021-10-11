Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'





Eastern Cape Premier and African National Congress head Oscar Mabuyane says he will take Public Protector’s report on the review. Mabuyane has been implicated in a report by the Public Protector showing that he benefited from R1.1 million meant for the memorial service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

At the time of the memorial event in 2018, Mabuyane was Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism MEC in the province.

The premier - alongside with other government officials and private companies - are said to have pocketed the money through irregular means.

The report shows that Mabuyane personally benefited R450,000 of the public funds and the money was paid to a bank account of a company that carried out renovations at his private house.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane said Mabuyane denied ever receiving the money.

The Public Protector said they had reported the matter to the Hawks and it was under investigation.

Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube has more.

This shows that the ANC is an organisation that does not want to be held accountable, it's an organisation that wants to destroy this country without any consequences. So, we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable, that are supposed to protect the future of this country. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

I think Mabuyane's arrogance clearly shows that the ANC is an organisation that is heartless, it is an organisation that is not willing to account for its deeds. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

You have to understand how this faction operates if they are powerful. Remember what happened to the Scorpions. The powerful faction emerged and destroyed the Scorpions. A powerful faction emerged and personally attacked [former public protector] Thuli Madonsela. Now another powerful faction is attacking advocate Mkhwebane. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

The question that we need to ask ourselves as a society is who is going to protect us? I think it is time now that South Africans must stand up and protect themselves against the ANC. Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen below for the full interview...