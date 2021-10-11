LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections





With twenty days to go to the 2021 local government elections, Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic looks at the advantage of being a registered party in local elections versus an independent candidate.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Berkowitz explains the different kinds of elections and the electoral system.

Let's say you are a ward councillor for Black First Land First and if you win your ward then you become a councillor but even if you don't win those votes that went to you will go into a big pool for your party, they will get added to your party PR votes. Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic

In some sense, a ward vote for a party candidate can end up as part of the pool PR votes and the total proportional votes for a party is calculated as both the ward vote and PR votes and that gives an advantage to the party. Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic

If you are an independent candidate in contracts and you don't win your ward, those votes are lost, they are not added to anyone. Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic

What we have seen is that parties would register candidates in every single ward. They might not be good candidates or candidates the community do not want. Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic

