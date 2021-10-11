LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
With twenty days to go to the 2021 local government elections, Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic looks at the advantage of being a registered party in local elections versus an independent candidate.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Berkowitz explains the different kinds of elections and the electoral system.
RELATED: What is the role of the municipal elections?
Let's say you are a ward councillor for Black First Land First and if you win your ward then you become a councillor but even if you don't win those votes that went to you will go into a big pool for your party, they will get added to your party PR votes.Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic
In some sense, a ward vote for a party candidate can end up as part of the pool PR votes and the total proportional votes for a party is calculated as both the ward vote and PR votes and that gives an advantage to the party.Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic
If you are an independent candidate in contracts and you don't win your ward, those votes are lost, they are not added to anyone.Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic
What we have seen is that parties would register candidates in every single ward. They might not be good candidates or candidates the community do not want.Paul Berkowitz, Third Republic
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case.Read More
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home
South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Mpumalanga MEC arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder
The 45-year-old senior politician is alleged to be involved in the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of one other person.Read More
Don't borrow money to put into investments, warns financial planner
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner Paul Roelefse about things that turn investing into speculating.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
More from Politics
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'
UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.Read More
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.Read More
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille
The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom Fighters to stay in power.Read More
SA travel industry thrilled by SA removal from UK red list
Virgin Atlantic head Of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Liezl Gericke says the news came just in time for the summer season.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa
The Zulu nation anticipates the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini but disputes between royal family members have caused delays.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.Read More