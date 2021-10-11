Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN
The Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop) has bought the King Senzangakhona Shopping Centre in Ulundi (KZN) the Murchison Mall in Ladysmith (KZN).
Comprop’s 22 shopping centres are in prime locations within townships and rural areas.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (scroll up to listen).
Valuations… nothing has changed. The demand for retail is still there… We see less competition in these areas…Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund
The Murchison Mall in Ladysmith had minor impacts [from July riots] … Despite the riots, they [anchor tenants] will continue to operate…Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund
There is a hunt for yield from foreign investors…Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42307181_child-on-trip-to-shopping-mall-with-parents.html
More from Business
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share.Read More
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More