



The Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop) has bought the King Senzangakhona Shopping Centre in Ulundi (KZN) the Murchison Mall in Ladysmith (KZN).

Comprop’s 22 shopping centres are in prime locations within townships and rural areas.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (scroll up to listen).

Valuations… nothing has changed. The demand for retail is still there… We see less competition in these areas… Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund

The Murchison Mall in Ladysmith had minor impacts [from July riots] … Despite the riots, they [anchor tenants] will continue to operate… Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund

There is a hunt for yield from foreign investors… Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager - Futuregrowth Community Property Fund

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN