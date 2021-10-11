Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week he interviewed Warren Ingram, author of “Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets”.
Ingram presents the regular personal finance feature on The Money Show.
ALSO BY INGRAM: How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:
Investing overseas can be a very intimidating, even scary, subject.
Even though many of us would love to invest internationally, we have limited information on how and where to place our money.
This book will demystify global investing by providing novice investors with practical guidelines on how to invest overseas while helping them to avoid the inherent pitfalls.
Global Investing Made Easy covers all the main aspects that a non-financial person should know before embarking on a global investment journey and will be helpful to investors across the globe.
People of all ages and levels of wealth will benefit from the practical, easy-to-understand, jargon-free information required to invest in the international markets, proving that financial freedom is possible for everyone.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51067507_a-collection-of-various-foreign-currencies-from-countries-spanning-the-globe-many-different-currenci.html?vti=n1ky16cg5uft49c6ry-1-16
More from MyMoney Online
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
More from Business Books
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up".Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)
Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you investRead More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More