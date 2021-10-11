Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Warren Ingram, author of “Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets”.

Ingram presents the regular personal finance feature on The Money Show.

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:

Investing overseas can be a very intimidating, even scary, subject.

Even though many of us would love to invest internationally, we have limited information on how and where to place our money.

This book will demystify global investing by providing novice investors with practical guidelines on how to invest overseas while helping them to avoid the inherent pitfalls.

Global Investing Made Easy covers all the main aspects that a non-financial person should know before embarking on a global investment journey and will be helpful to investors across the globe.

People of all ages and levels of wealth will benefit from the practical, easy-to-understand, jargon-free information required to invest in the international markets, proving that financial freedom is possible for everyone.

