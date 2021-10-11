Streaming issues? Report here
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
offshore investing
global investing
international markets

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week he interviewed Warren Ingram, author of “Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets”.

Ingram presents the regular personal finance feature on The Money Show.

Foreign currencies. © catarena/123rf.com

ALSO BY INGRAM: How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

Description by Penguin Random House South Africa:

Investing overseas can be a very intimidating, even scary, subject.

Even though many of us would love to invest internationally, we have limited information on how and where to place our money.

This book will demystify global investing by providing novice investors with practical guidelines on how to invest overseas while helping them to avoid the inherent pitfalls.

Global Investing Made Easy covers all the main aspects that a non-financial person should know before embarking on a global investment journey and will be helpful to investors across the globe.

People of all ages and levels of wealth will benefit from the practical, easy-to-understand, jargon-free information required to invest in the international markets, proving that financial freedom is possible for everyone.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
