Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed an application for reconsideration of the Appeal Court’s dismissal of her latest effort to defend her "Rogue Unit" report.
Mkhwebane has now appealed directly to Appeal Court president Mandisa Maya.
News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan has more.
A 166-page application has been filed and as you rightly point out, a huge amount of money is involved in that litigation and [there are] question marks over why she has chosen to bring a reconsideration application when she has had similar decision made against her in the past and has chosen not to do.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24
She (Mkhwebane) says it is because there are clear constitutional issues that were raised by this case. Clear indication already that she is ready to go to the ConCourt if this process fails and that she believes that fundamentally this is about her office's power and her ability to protect them.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted.Read More
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home
South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
Mpumalanga MEC arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder
The 45-year-old senior politician is alleged to be involved in the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of one other person.Read More
Don't borrow money to put into investments, warns financial planner
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner Paul Roelefse about things that turn investing into speculating.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More