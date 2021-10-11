Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'





Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed an application for reconsideration of the Appeal Court’s dismissal of her latest effort to defend her "Rogue Unit" report.

Mkhwebane has now appealed directly to Appeal Court president Mandisa Maya.

News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan has more.

A 166-page application has been filed and as you rightly point out, a huge amount of money is involved in that litigation and [there are] question marks over why she has chosen to bring a reconsideration application when she has had similar decision made against her in the past and has chosen not to do. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24

She (Mkhwebane) says it is because there are clear constitutional issues that were raised by this case. Clear indication already that she is ready to go to the ConCourt if this process fails and that she believes that fundamentally this is about her office's power and her ability to protect them. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24

