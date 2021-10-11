Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre





The Dis-Chem Foundation is donating R120,000 to the Manger Care Centre.

Its Robman House in Benoni offers accommodation to physically charged people person and gives them skills to use when they integrate into their communities

John Perlman speaks to Naidene Anderson about what they do.

The Manger Care Centre is where we take destitute people, homeless people and we integrate them back into society by implementing programs with them and giving them accommodation and skills. Naidene Anderson, Manger Care Centre

Robman house is another facility of ours where the people are actually physically challenged and they can't afford private residence or private care and we have a facility for them to stay. We cater for about 20 people. Naidene Anderson, Manger Care Centre

Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman says the organisation has a sense of community and also caters to old-age persons.

We are donating R120,000 to the Manger Care Centre as a whole. For the money that is left over, we are giving you a store account at your nearest Dis-Chem. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

Listen to the full interview below