Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre in Benoni





The Dis-Chem Foundation and 702 are out to make a difference by helping an organisation that assists women and children through their Random Act of Kindness campaign.

This month's Random Act of Kindness goes to the Manger Care Centre, a non-profit organisation in Benoni that aims to create an environment to positively uplift and empower vulnerable and destitute beneficiaries through its various initiatives.

Its Robman House offers accommodation to physically challenged people and gives them skills to use when they integrate into their communities

The organisation's programmes provide feeding, clothing, skills development, stay and pay opportunities, a 12-Step Recovery programme, Mental Health support service and housing for beneficiaries. Manger Care Centre also gives hope by providing psychological and spiritual guidance counselling and emotional support services and strives to make its beneficiaries feel that they are valuable and worthy members of society.

The Manger Care Centre is where we take destitute people, homeless people and we integrate them back into society by implementing programs with them and giving them accommodation and skills. Naidene Anderson, Manger Care Centre

Robman house is another facility of ours where the people are actually physically challenged and they can't afford private residence or private care and we have a facility for them to stay. We cater for about 20 people. Naidene Anderson, Manger Care Centre

In recognition of the impact that the organisation has made, the Dis-Chem Foundation has donated R120,000 to the Manger Care Centre.

The Dis-Chem Foundation representative, Sherry Saltzman says the organisation has a sense of community and also caters to old-age persons.

Our ethos is caring for the community. We wouldn't specifically focus on old people or disabled people, we focus on society as a whole. Wherever there is a need we try and assist. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

One of the biggest projects that we worked on was a feeding scheme, through Afrikka Tikkun and 702, where we donated R1.8 million of food to people who were starving. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

We've done little things along the way as well. If a school needs a trampoline we will assist with that. If someone needs a wheelchair we have assisted them with that through the organisations. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

The Dis-Chem Foundation will be assisting Manger Care Centre with a donation to the value of R120 000. That money can be used towards improving the men’s bedroom at Rodman house, and the leftover money will be allocated to a Dis-Chem store account for toiletries and other essentials for the residents. Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

John Perlman visited the Manger Care Centre to find out how the organisation is making a difference in the community.

To learn more about the incredible work that Manger Care Centre does in the community, visit www.mangercare.co.za or follow them on Facebook.