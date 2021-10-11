Streaming issues? Report here
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stadium management
Bertie Grobbelaar
Stadium Management SA

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

The Disaster Management Act has been amended to allow spectators into sporting venues.

Stadiums will, for now, be limited to 2000 spectators.

Stadiums may opt to ban unvaccinated spectators from entry.

© tangratannakra/123rf.com

On Tuesday, 2000 vaccinated spectators will watch Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium play against Ethiopia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA (scroll up to listen).

Grobbelaar spoke about the economics of sporing fans at stadiums and how stadium management are preparing for their return.

It’s a huge relief. There’s light at the end of the tunnel…

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA

All the requirements [masks, etc.] … applies… This is an opportunity as sports lovers to show we can adhere to rules…

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA

You need to way up the cost implications… We need to find ways and means to open up… The impact on informal traders, cleaners… Even if it's a 10% capacity allowance; we need to make it work.

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO - Stadium Management SA

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators




