Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch.
Koch is South Africa’s most well-known ventriloquist and Missing is his most famous puppet.
Missing has interviewed most of South Africa’s political elite.
“The truth is,” says Koch, “with a master’s degree in social anthropology, talking to puppets was my only career option.”
I did better last year than the year before… There were times when it went very dead, so you had to budget far better… The busy season was busier… It ended up being better…Conrad Koch
Everybody likes to laugh in the same room… I think live is back, and strong…Conrad Koch
I’ve invested basically in retirement funds… I’ve invested in my career…Conrad Koch
Recently published "Other People's Money" articles:
-
-
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire
-
Bryan Habana opens up about money, and now having to buy his own clothes
The tech allowed us to do what we do on TV… with your CEO… I could bring it to the corporate space… So, I actually had a good year last year… people laugh 30 times more in company than they do on their own…Conrad Koch
Chester was given ties by Malusi Gigaba in 2012, before we knew he was rolling around with the Guptas…Conrad Koch
I’ve done very well on TikTok, of all places…Conrad Koch
He started out as a dude of colour… Chester was very tough on white people back in the day…Conrad Koch
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_31793620_billboard-of-a-street-artist.html?vti=lb7faw7fg6iwdjic48-1-1
More from Make Money Mondays
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More