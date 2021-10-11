Streaming issues? Report here
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Mogoeng Mogoeng
Chief justice
Bruce Whitfield
Dennis Davis
Davis Tax Committee

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decade-long tenure has come to an end.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng presided over our judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which our judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of our society," said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Then-president Jacob Zuma appointed Mogoeng in September 2011 amid criticism and concerns over some of his previous judgments.

It is now up to Ramaphosa to choose his successor from a list of eight names submitted after the public was invited to make suggestions.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

RELATED: Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee (scroll up to listen).

It was a very uneven performance… The Nkandla judgment… Mogoeng stood firm on the independence of the judiciary… The judiciary is still under pressure…

Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee

He doesn’t leave a great legacy at the end… The intellectual stature of the courts… has lost its lustre… When it comes to his religious beliefs in his judgements; you won’t find them there…

Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee

The Chief Justice represents the institution in the public domain…

Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee

