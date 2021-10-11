Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decade-long tenure has come to an end.
“Chief Justice Mogoeng presided over our judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which our judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of our society," said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
Then-president Jacob Zuma appointed Mogoeng in September 2011 amid criticism and concerns over some of his previous judgments.
It is now up to Ramaphosa to choose his successor from a list of eight names submitted after the public was invited to make suggestions.
RELATED: Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee (scroll up to listen).
It was a very uneven performance… The Nkandla judgment… Mogoeng stood firm on the independence of the judiciary… The judiciary is still under pressure…Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee
He doesn’t leave a great legacy at the end… The intellectual stature of the courts… has lost its lustre… When it comes to his religious beliefs in his judgements; you won’t find them there…Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee
The Chief Justice represents the institution in the public domain…Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Davis Tax Committee
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
