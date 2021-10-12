Streaming issues? Report here
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol

12 October 2021 6:54 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Dial Direct
Discovery Insure
pothole patrols

This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure on Tuesday launched the Pothole Patrol, a partnership to manage the repair of potholes throughout Johannesburg.

This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Insure head of Strategy Kgodiso Mokonyane and DialDirect Insurance head Anneli Retief to reflect on this initiative.

We are excited to be launching Pothole Patrol's new app and we are really keen to have citizens of the city of Johannesburg being able to reach us directly when they log a call for all the potholes they see.

Kgodiso Mokonyane, head of Strategy - Discovery Insure

We are quite keen to fix all the potholes with Pothole Patrol. We have been under lockdown for the past two years and there is a backlog of all the potholes that need to be fixed.

Kgodiso Mokonyane, head of Strategy - Discovery Insure

She adds that because of that, City of Joburg, Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure decided to partner up and fix the potholes in the city.

Retief says the partnership is there to attack potholes.

To be part of the initiative, people can download the app, and from that you can geolocate the app where there will be live repairs. You can also track other repairs of potholes in the city of Johannesburg.

Anneli Retief, Head - DialDirect Insurance

Listen below to the full conversation:




