[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral
Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a warthog attacking a man who tried to pat it went viral.
Watch the video below:
No don't pat the warthog 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RK7cR9S7QY— Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) October 11, 2021
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://twitter.com/adrian_slabbert/status/1447637936820957186
