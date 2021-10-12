Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral

Today at 11:05 World of Work- rights of employers and employees during strike action The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Audrey Johnson

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness-Garden Day The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mama Mildred Manini, Garden Day ambassador

Professor Nox Mahlangu, plant scientist, Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University

Today at 12:05 NUMSA and SACCA picket at SAA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Murder accused Mpumalanga MEC appears in court to apply for bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 Minister Nathi Mthethwa briefs media on the Department’s Economic recovery and reconstruction plan. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 12:23 GOOD Party Leader, Patricia de Lille says her party is ready for the local government elections. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Patricia De Lille - GOOD Party Leader.

Today at 12:27 Ramaphosa declares election day on 1 November 2021 a public holiday in SA- Will this impact voter turnout? What can we expect? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:37 ActionSA gives the IEC until COB today to file a responding affidavit. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lerato Ngobeni, Action SA National Spokesperson.

Today at 12:41 Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Water & Sanitation Minister inspect progress on water & sanitation projects in Emfuleni. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Nicole Fritz | JSC interviews: We should all be concerned about the exclusion of talent The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nicole Fritz - at Freedom Under Law

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 SA’s school management EdTech co d6 targets global growth with VC investment The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

