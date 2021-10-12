President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 1 November 2021 a national holiday.
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.
South Africans will be casting their votes in the local government elections on that Monday and voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm.
📢ANNOUNCEMENT📢— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 12, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Election Day, Monday 1st November 2021, a public holiday in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994. #LGE2021 #EveryVoiceTogether pic.twitter.com/Ng6CetffaE
