If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'





South Africa’s biggest metalworkers union said on Friday its members were considering a new proposal to end a strike in the engineering sector. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), with about 155,000 members organised in the sector, has been on strike to press for higher wages, an action that could hit supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories.

We received some concerning calls from listeners last week who work within the sector who have been threatened by their co-workers because they chose NOT to participate in the strike action. What are some of their rights in this instance? How does labour law protect them as well as their employers who may have been threatened with violence?

Which laws are involved with such a situation?

ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson has more.

Unfortunately, this is a very common feature of industrial action in this country, we often even hear of instances where people are injured for wanting to go to work. In terms of legal rights, nobody can be forced to participate in a strike. It is completely voluntary, if an employee doesn't want to participate in a strike they can't be forced to do that, they have a right to go to work and earn a remuneration during the strike. Audrey Johnson, Employment executive - ENS

The employer has to take action to protect those employees that are wanting to work. After a strike, an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike. The parties can agree on picketing rules, although the rules are often not adhered to. The employer can get a court order to even suspend the picketing. They can also get an order to ensure the SAPS are involved. Audrey Johnson, Employment executive - ENS

