If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'
South Africa’s biggest metalworkers union said on Friday its members were considering a new proposal to end a strike in the engineering sector. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), with about 155,000 members organised in the sector, has been on strike to press for higher wages, an action that could hit supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories.
We received some concerning calls from listeners last week who work within the sector who have been threatened by their co-workers because they chose NOT to participate in the strike action. What are some of their rights in this instance? How does labour law protect them as well as their employers who may have been threatened with violence?
Which laws are involved with such a situation?
ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson has more.
Unfortunately, this is a very common feature of industrial action in this country, we often even hear of instances where people are injured for wanting to go to work. In terms of legal rights, nobody can be forced to participate in a strike. It is completely voluntary, if an employee doesn't want to participate in a strike they can't be forced to do that, they have a right to go to work and earn a remuneration during the strike.Audrey Johnson, Employment executive - ENS
The employer has to take action to protect those employees that are wanting to work. After a strike, an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike. The parties can agree on picketing rules, although the rules are often not adhered to. The employer can get a court order to even suspend the picketing. They can also get an order to ensure the SAPS are involved.Audrey Johnson, Employment executive - ENS
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
More from Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'
John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing.Read More
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator
Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss whether they will stop listening to R Kelly's music.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.Read More
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol
This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case.Read More