'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'
It is reported that R Kelly’s music sales have jumped 517 percent since he was found guilty of federal sex crimes last month.
Meanwhile, YouTube took down his official channels after he was convicted.
He faces between 10 years and life in prison for his crimes.
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show talk about how they NOW relate to his music.
R Kelly disgusts me as a person but with his music, you would be basically asking me to remove the past 25 years of my life. I have been listening to Brandy and R Kelly, he is one of my favourite singers.Lehlohonolo, Caller
I have always listened to his music and I will always listen to him with pride. It's the music I love not the man. What he did was despicable but his music just gets to me.Bongani, Caller
I don't listen to the sexual part of R Kelly's music, I think he has an incredible voice. I listen to the more modest songs like 'I believe I can Fly.Lesego, Caller
Listen to the rest of the open line here:
More from Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'
John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing.Read More
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator
Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage.Read More
If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'
ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson says an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.Read More
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol
This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case.Read More