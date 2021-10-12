'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'





It is reported that R Kelly’s music sales have jumped 517 percent since he was found guilty of federal sex crimes last month.

Meanwhile, YouTube took down his official channels after he was convicted.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison for his crimes.

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show talk about how they NOW relate to his music.

R Kelly disgusts me as a person but with his music, you would be basically asking me to remove the past 25 years of my life. I have been listening to Brandy and R Kelly, he is one of my favourite singers. Lehlohonolo, Caller

I have always listened to his music and I will always listen to him with pride. It's the music I love not the man. What he did was despicable but his music just gets to me. Bongani, Caller

I don't listen to the sexual part of R Kelly's music, I think he has an incredible voice. I listen to the more modest songs like 'I believe I can Fly. Lesego, Caller

Listen to the rest of the open line here: