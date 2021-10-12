Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said that a picket by cabin crew staff on Tuesday was not affecting its day-to-day work and flights were continuing as scheduled.
The airline, which recently emerged from of a business rescue process that lasted over a year ago, is now back in the sky flying regionally and locally.
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that many of the problems that plagued the old version of the airline had simply been carried over to the new guard.
"Our members are deeply aggrieved about the fact that so many of the old SAA problems have been carried over to the new airline. As junior employees, we find that all our benefits and allowances taken away as well as our salaries almost halved. This then means that we work for nothing whilst other elite managers and specialists benefit."
