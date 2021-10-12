Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium
The South African Football Association has confirmed that 2,000 spectators will be permitted to attend Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match starts at 6pm.
Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga has more.
The tickets have been bought. I guess those who bought them have been vaccinated.Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News sports journalist
A total of 2000 fans will be allowed to watch the Bafana Bafana v Ethiopia match on Tuesday, 12 October 2021.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2021
The Cogta Ministry has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium. The website to apply for tickets will go live this afternoon.
Let us go to the stadium to support Bafana.Mandy Wiener, The Midday Report presenter
Source : @BafanaBafana/Twitter
More from Sport
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller
Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players receiving money on the field.Read More
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health
John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles.Read More
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu
Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a lot of work went into training and preparation.Read More
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate
Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because few qualified according to the rules of the game.Read More
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal
John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old.Read More
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League
The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament and will be heading to Cairo in hopes of being the first African women club champions.Read More
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics
The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent basis.Read More
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More