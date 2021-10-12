Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium





The South African Football Association has confirmed that 2,000 spectators will be permitted to attend Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match starts at 6pm.

Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga has more.

The tickets have been bought. I guess those who bought them have been vaccinated. Tholakele Mnganga, Eyewitness News sports journalist

The Cogta Ministry has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium. The website to apply for tickets will go live this afternoon. — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 11, 2021