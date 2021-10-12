IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter
The Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) has been ordered to file its responding affidavit by the Electoral Court in the Action SA matter.
The order comes after ActionSA lodged urgent papers asking the court to set aside the IEC's decision to exclude its name from the ballot paper for the local government elections.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the commission has until the end of business on Tuesday to file a responding affidavit.
We expect the court to hear our matter by this Friday and we are hopeful that we will have a response by then as well. We are also supposed to be filing our own response to the IEC's response as well.Lerato Ngobeni, National spokesperson - ActionSA
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.actionsa.org.za/actionsa-name-omitted-from-iec-ballot-papers-party-to-explore-legal-action/
