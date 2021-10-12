Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
School admin and communication can eat up a lot of a busy parent's time.
The d6 Group's educational technology arm is setting the standard for innovation in school management, says co-founder and partner Willem Kitshoff.
It is currently serving more than 2800 schools in South Africa and abroad
The edtech company has now secured an undisclosed amount in venture capital investment from Knife Capital, Hlayisani Growth Fund Stellenbosch and NuState Ventures.
Fantastic to add school management & communication Co: @d6groupSA to our list of @KNF_VC #EdTech investments! Co-investing with @HlayisaniGrowth, NuState Ventures & Kitshoff Family @WKitshoff to fuel international market expansion and enable further product enhancements. pic.twitter.com/eL41rY9OVN— Knife Capital 🔪 (@KnifeCap) October 12, 2021
More info on our latest #EdTech Investment @d6groupSA via @SAVCAssociation: https://t.co/8PJPtL2QUq— Knife Capital 🔪 (@KnifeCap) October 12, 2021
Van Zyl tells Bruce Whitfield that what drove him into fintech was realising how complex it is to run a school and wanting to help resolve the existing inefficiencies.
Currently within the landscape of massive amounts of different types of communication channels it's difficult to identify what is important and what is not. We make sure that what we provide is a very clear and informative communication channel which ensures that the parents are kept up to date... with info that is automatically available as opposed to having to force it manually on to the parents.Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group
We see school as a business and if we don't manage that business well we deliver a product that is delivered to the consumer - learners and parents - will be negatively affected, so we're focusing on enabling schools to be managed better so that we can change them from the inside out...Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group
Obviously what's happening in the classroom between teachers and learners is vital, but if that's not based on a solid foundation of operational expertise and excellence the learning processes will unfortunately be jeopardised.Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group
Whitfield also interviews Keet Van Zyl, co-founder and partner at Knife Capital.
Edtech is a worldwide venture capital favourite along with fintech and agri and insurance and some others... sitting in Africa there is a lot of Covid-accelerated growth in the education technology sector...Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
We as Knife Capital have few investments in edtech businesses and this is specifically a business where one often doesn't think of a school as a fairly complex organisation... but the software that runs a school is quite a complex thing.Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
D6 Education is basically driving 2,800 schools so far in South Africa and beyond... It enables over a million parents to communicate... there's quite a lot of traction already... and we're trying to take it global...Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital
For more detail, listen to the interviews below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/09/27/09/49/family-960452_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%
'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance
Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
More from Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'
John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing.Read More
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator
Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage.Read More
If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'
ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson says an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss whether they will stop listening to R Kelly's music.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.Read More
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol
This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home
South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.Read More
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'
Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have a balanced meal.Read More
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More