Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global





Image: d6 Group on Facebook @d6groupsa

School admin and communication can eat up a lot of a busy parent's time.

The d6 Group's educational technology arm is setting the standard for innovation in school management, says co-founder and partner Willem Kitshoff.

It is currently serving more than 2800 schools in South Africa and abroad

The edtech company has now secured an undisclosed amount in venture capital investment from Knife Capital, Hlayisani Growth Fund Stellenbosch and NuState Ventures.

Van Zyl tells Bruce Whitfield that what drove him into fintech was realising how complex it is to run a school and wanting to help resolve the existing inefficiencies.

Currently within the landscape of massive amounts of different types of communication channels it's difficult to identify what is important and what is not. We make sure that what we provide is a very clear and informative communication channel which ensures that the parents are kept up to date... with info that is automatically available as opposed to having to force it manually on to the parents. Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

We see school as a business and if we don't manage that business well we deliver a product that is delivered to the consumer - learners and parents - will be negatively affected, so we're focusing on enabling schools to be managed better so that we can change them from the inside out... Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

Obviously what's happening in the classroom between teachers and learners is vital, but if that's not based on a solid foundation of operational expertise and excellence the learning processes will unfortunately be jeopardised. Willem Kitshoff, CEO - d6 Group

Whitfield also interviews Keet Van Zyl, co-founder and partner at Knife Capital.

Edtech is a worldwide venture capital favourite along with fintech and agri and insurance and some others... sitting in Africa there is a lot of Covid-accelerated growth in the education technology sector... Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

We as Knife Capital have few investments in edtech businesses and this is specifically a business where one often doesn't think of a school as a fairly complex organisation... but the software that runs a school is quite a complex thing. Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

D6 Education is basically driving 2,800 schools so far in South Africa and beyond... It enables over a million parents to communicate... there's quite a lot of traction already... and we're trying to take it global... Keet Van Zyl, Co-founder and Partner - Knife Capital

For more detail, listen to the interviews below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global