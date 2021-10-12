Streaming issues? Report here
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'

12 October 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice
Image: Screengrab from Chicken Licken Feel the Fire ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice rates Chicken Licken's new Feel the Fire TV campaign.

I think these guys have finally got it absolutely right... after some really weird advertising in the past.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

We know and love almost every Nando's campaign, KFC get it right occasionally and tonight's hero has got it right on this occasion although we have had reason in the past to be more critical...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

RELATED: Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

RELATED: Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

The Chicken Licken ad follows a South African man as he grows from baby- to adulthood, and is never able to crack a smile.

"I had the time of my life" he says after a holiday, with a completely expressionless face.

An enormous smile finally breaks out on his face when he, you guessed it, takes a bite of Soul Food.

Here we have a man who throughout his life has been resolutely poker-faced... no glimmer of emotion... through triumphs... to relationships breaking up... even in an aircraft that appears to be crashing...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says Chicken Licken's new TV spot has a far more accessible narrative than some of its campaigns in the past.

It's also a great example of how the right music choice can dramatically enhance the likeability of a commercial he adds.

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Chicken Licken at 3:27):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'




