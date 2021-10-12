'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'
The Department of Health project manager for the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) Milani Wolmarans, says those who have problems with their Covid-19 vaccine records have to go back to where they get the jab to have it rectified.
Speaking to John Perlman, Wolmarans says the EVDS is designed to capture information on site.
We have some sites that have reverted to use manual paper forms and then capture the data afterwards. The policy is this has to be captured within 24 hours.Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health
We've got almost 3,000 sites and capturing vaccinations on the EVDS is the responsibility of the vaccination site.Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health
If the public hasn't received an SMS at least within 24 hours after they got vaccinated, it means the information has not been captured. Usually, the SMS is sent within 15 minutes after being vaccinated.Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171505453_symbol-for-a-3rd-booster-vaccination-against-the-corona-virus-.html?vti=mozb7o402smvuoear5-1-4
More from Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator
Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage.Read More
If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'
ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson says an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss whether they will stop listening to R Kelly's music.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.Read More
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol
This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case.Read More