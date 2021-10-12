'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'





The Department of Health project manager for the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) Milani Wolmarans, says those who have problems with their Covid-19 vaccine records have to go back to where they get the jab to have it rectified.

Speaking to John Perlman, Wolmarans says the EVDS is designed to capture information on site.

We have some sites that have reverted to use manual paper forms and then capture the data afterwards. The policy is this has to be captured within 24 hours. Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health

We've got almost 3,000 sites and capturing vaccinations on the EVDS is the responsibility of the vaccination site. Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health

If the public hasn't received an SMS at least within 24 hours after they got vaccinated, it means the information has not been captured. Usually, the SMS is sent within 15 minutes after being vaccinated. Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS - Department of Health

