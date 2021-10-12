Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator





Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has said he is worried about how municipalities manage water and sanitation delivery.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast, Mchunu says he is concerned about the crisis in Emfuleni municipality.

He says the department has hired Rand Water to assist with the crisis and he an investigation is ongoing to find out what happened.

"My preliminary investigation does not show any records of how things were processed from the beginning. I am extremely concerned about what has happened in Emfuleni," he said.

Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

It's been a difficult time. At the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. We are not making effective use of the sewer plant. Gilberto Martins, Administrator - Emfuleni

