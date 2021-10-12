Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator
Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has said he is worried about how municipalities manage water and sanitation delivery.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702 Breakfast, Mchunu says he is concerned about the crisis in Emfuleni municipality.
He says the department has hired Rand Water to assist with the crisis and he an investigation is ongoing to find out what happened.
"My preliminary investigation does not show any records of how things were processed from the beginning. I am extremely concerned about what has happened in Emfuleni," he said.
Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
It's been a difficult time. At the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. We are not making effective use of the sewer plant.Gilberto Martins, Administrator - Emfuleni
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'
John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing.Read More
If employees don't want to participate in a strike 'they must not be forced'
ENS employment executive Audrey Johnson says an employer can take action against any misconduct that employees commit during a strike.Read More
Cabin crew picket not affecting operations - SAA
Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are picketing outside SAA's offices in Kempton Park.Read More
'Removing R Kelly's music is asking me remove the last 25 years of my life'
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss whether they will stop listening to R Kelly's music.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday
This is in accordance with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.Read More
Dialdirect Insurance and Discovery Insure launch Pothole Patrol
This unique data driven initiative designed to make roads safer for all residents.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre
John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about what they do.Read More
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on 'Rogue Unit'
John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case.Read More