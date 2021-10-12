One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
In South Africa, one in twenty-eight women is at a right of having breast cancer.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Breast Health Foundation chief operations officer Louise Turner says breast cancer prevalence in South Africa is very high.
What is interesting is that in South Africa we have more women presenting with cervical cancer and dying from late presentation of cervical cancer than breast which is quite interesting compared to the rest of the world.Louise Turner, Chief operations officer - Breast Health Foundation
With the breast, you can actually pick up problems way before you pick up problems with any of the other cancers.Louise Turner, Chief operations officer - Breast Health Foundation
Turner says early detection saves lives.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Pixabay.com
