Justice Ministry committee to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction
Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola has set up a committee to rationalise court jurisdiction to improve access to justice.
The committee headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has six months to report back to the minister.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Chrispin Phiri.
In a province like Mpumalanga which is a population excess of 4 million, we only have seven High Court judges so that is quite a problem. We want to ensure that the number of judges we have in that locality is able to service the number in that province.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
For instance, you would find that the seat of the High Court in the Eastern Cape is in Grahamstown so that someone who is in uMthatha has to travel for four hours to get to Grahamstown to get to litigate. Those are the kinds of problems we want this committee to look at and resolve.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Local
'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare
Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.Read More
Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod
Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: All you need to know about the vaccine certificate
Department of Health acting DG Dr Nicholas Crisp says those who have problems should call the helpline on 0800 029 999.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More