LISTEN: All you need to know about the vaccine certificate
South Africans can now access their Covid-19 vaccine digital certificate but some have experienced some technical glitches
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Department of Health acting DG Dr Nicholas Crisp about some concerns listeners have raised.
You can contact the helpdesk and give your ID number, they will ask you for some information to confirm if it's you and they can send you a new SMS to your new number.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting DG - Department of Health
Here is the Covid-19 Public Hotline: 0800 029 999.
It's advisable to find out what requirements are there for each country.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting DG - Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166306296_conceptual-covid-19-immunity-passport-and-travel-passport-on-luggage.html?vti=o19ih3d0jzoomj6ufk-1-72
