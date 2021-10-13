WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
A man in Nelspruit caught White River Post Office workers plucking chickens in the sorting department.
In the recorded video, the man recorded the women busy with more than 8 chickens.
Kentucky Fried Post Office 😁 pic.twitter.com/YPLMSg2KSF— AgentLeon (@AgentLeonV3) October 12, 2021
