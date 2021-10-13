Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod





The government has highlighted localisation — the use of locally made inputs in manufacturing — as a main policy objective for economic recovery.

You may have seen that Treasury has banned the use of imported cement on all government-funded projects.

In a circular to all relevant state departments, the Treasury notified them that in terms of its preferential procurement regulations no imported cement can be used on projects funded by the government as of the 4th of November.

This actually prompted the biggest surge in the share price of local cement companies.

And it couldn’t have come at the right time -given the multibillion-rand infrastructure projects planned by the government over the next three years.

But let’s have a broader discussion about localisation. There is no doubt the policy will ensure that quality levels are maintained and that jobs are protected and sustained. But there have been concerns about the effects of the localisation policies.

Are the policies consistent with international trade obligations, including the new African Continental Free Trade Agreement that is meant to create a liberalised market for goods and services across the continent?

What about those who view this as a form of protectionism. Where is the space for foreign markets?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.

This is a significant development in the local construction sector. We expect the government to draw in the local manufacturers of cement. The localisation will affect government across the board, but wouldn't apply to entities such as the independent power procucers. Stephen Hanival, Chief economist - Department of Trade and Industry

As South Africa, we want to ensure that member states on the African continent industrialise. We need to localise with neighbouring countries. We can also have partnerships, for example, South Africa and Nigeria. Stephen Hanival, Chief economist - Department of Trade and Industry

But there is still space for foreign markets. Exports are key as our domestic market is so small. We look for export opportunities. South African manufactures can compete in the world market. Stephen Hanival, Chief economist - Department of Trade and Industry

Over the short term, there could be a success in terms of localisation. It will be better to have lower tariffs on both imports and exports. Chris Hattingh, Deputy director - Free Market Foundation

