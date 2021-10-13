DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
JOHANNESBURG - Recent ructions in the Democratic Alliance (DA) over the Phoenix poster debacle could cost it dearly in the local government elections in three weeks' time.
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the controversial campaign, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb that read: "The ANC called you racists", followed by another board reading: "The DA calls you heroes".
The posters referred to an incident after the looting and riots in July, during which residents formed vigilante groups to stop people from entering their neighbourhood and were alleged to have killed a number of black people in the process.
One insider said that the Phoenix posters could have been an attempt by the party to shore up some more support after figures showed that its support had stagnated.
ALSO READ:
-
Steenhuisen's future as DA leader under threat as polls loom, say party insiders
-
DA's Mike Waters quits as campaigns manager after party apologises for posters
-
-
Party leader John Steenhuisen recently told journalists that the party was expected to receive just over 20% of the vote, down from the 24% he told the Daily Maverick three weeks ago. This is a significant drop from the almost 27% the party had in 2016 and could result in Steenhuisen's detractors gunning for him in the same way that opponents of his predecessor, Mmusi Maimane, used the bad elections outcome in 2019 to get rid of him.
On top of that, Steenhuisen's performance in the party's internal polls was poor, with very few voters recognising him as DA leader, party insiders have said. There are also complaints from within the party itself that he had not acted firmly enough on the Phoenix issue, while the leaked letter by Mike Waters, who resigned as the party's Ekurhuleni elections campaign manager following the removal of the posters, could show Steenhuisen up as struggling to maintain party discipline.
Steenhuisen's low recognition amongst voters contrasts with that of African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who previous polls have shown had the support of just over 60% of voters, while his party came in at just over 40%.
Although party leaders could not comment or reveal the party's internal polling information, Steenhuisen told Eyewitness News that he was "comfortable about where we are at this stage of the campaign" and that his reception on the ground had been good.
"This is my first election as leader and name recognition always improves with every election," he said. "This has been the case with every single DA leader."
He said that the DA was focussing on its campaign and message of service delivery.
"My experience is that the poster issue is an obsession of the media rather than voters and I guess the election result will answer your question better," he said.
Preliminary figures have shown that registration turnout in a number of ANC strongholds has been at a historic low, which could work in the DA's favour.
Elections analyst Wayne Sussman told a South African Jewish Board of Deputies webinar on the local elections on Tuesday night that, if ANC turnout was subdued, this could benefit the DA, "even though they are in a much weaker position than they were at this stage in 2016".
He said: "They were out of the starting blocks first, they had their posters up first, and they had the try-line out in front of them, but, excuse the rugby metaphor, it's been a knock-on after knock-on in the last week and one will need to see if they can turn the ship around with 20 days to go before the election."
Sussman said that the DA was still likely to be the biggest or second-biggest party in the metros.
"I must admit we continue to have a trust issue, even before this Phoenix mess, the electorate just doesn’t trust us and that is the work we know we have to do, regaining trust bit by bit," a party insider told Eyewitness News.
He said that Steenhuisen presented a problem because most voters did not know who he was in spite of his track record in Parliament.
Steenhuisen became acting party leader at the end of 2019 after Maimane stepped down, and he was elected into the position permanently last year during a lockdown conference.
"The last time we experienced such was with Mmusi in 2014," the party insider said, adding that more advertising was thrown at the problem. This year, there was simply not enough money to do the same.
Another insider said that Steenhuisen could be shown the door in the same way that Maimane was following the 2019 elections, but others said that there was no leader stronger than Steenhuisen that could replace him.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
More from Elections
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)
Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.Read More
Julius Malema says EFF's manifesto is a contract of commitments
Julius Malema said the EFF’s manifesto was produced through thorough consultations with communities across the country.Read More
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.Read More
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders
This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
More from Politics
ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality
The African National Congress claims R280,000 paid into its account from money allocated to the memorial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018 was money owed to the party.Read More
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter
National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted.Read More
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'
UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.Read More
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.Read More
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille
The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom Fighters to stay in power.Read More
SA travel industry thrilled by SA removal from UK red list
Virgin Atlantic head Of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Liezl Gericke says the news came just in time for the summer season.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More
More from Local
'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare
Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.Read More
Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod
Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: All you need to know about the vaccine certificate
Department of Health acting DG Dr Nicholas Crisp says those who have problems should call the helpline on 0800 029 999.Read More
Justice Ministry committee to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Chrispin Phiri about what the committee will be doing.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More