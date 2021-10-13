ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality
The ANC in the Eastern Cape is absolving itself of any wrongdoing as contained in a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which makes shocking claims against the government and party in the province.
The report's findings reveal that R450,000 was used to pay for renovations for Premier Oscar Mabuyane's private home, Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela received R350,000 via his wife's company and R280,000 went into the ANC in the province's fundraising account.
“The financial benefits that accrued to Mr Mabuyane, Mr Madikizela, and the ANC raise a suspicion of a commission of criminal conduct in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 and/or Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004. Accordingly, this aspect has been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) for criminal investigation,” the report says.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape, about the donation.
He claims that the ANC had stepped in to help an Eastern Cape municipality resolve a financial conflict with the taxi industry around transport for the memorial in 2018 and therefore, the R280,000 was an amount paid back to the party for that intervention.
The ANC had to intervene... in a disagreement that ensued between the taxi association in Bizana and the municipality there because they came to report to our provincial treasury that they are confronting challenges in as far as that is concerned - which is their payment. Then the ANC intervened. Then whatever was then brought back to the ANC was the figure and amount that we intervened with, trying to resolve the fracas...Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape
Our records indicate that the taxi industry was paid. What is then said to be the R280,000 that got into the coffers of the ANC, it is money that was due to the ANC because of the intervention we made in the taxi association.Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape
Clement also speaks to Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at Wits School of governance about the Public Protector’s report.
@TheRealClementM Iyo Clement. Why did the ANC pay R1mil and then get only R280k back? If everything was aboveboard, then they should have got back R1mil. And Loyiso comes with half explanation without having check with the treasurer regarding contracts in this regard.— Reggie_L (@ReggieL19719528) October 13, 2021
Hhayi! What this Loyiso guy is saying does not make sense.— Ntsuntsu Mahlangu-Molete (@NtsuntsuMolete) October 13, 2021
Why didn't the Bizana Municipality approach National Treasury?
@TheRealClementM PFMA says there’s should be a PO and Tax Invoice for payment— Bongani Khosa (@lucertgroup) October 13, 2021
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
More from Politics
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter
National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted.Read More
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'
UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.Read More
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.Read More
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille
The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom Fighters to stay in power.Read More
SA travel industry thrilled by SA removal from UK red list
Virgin Atlantic head Of Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Liezl Gericke says the news came just in time for the summer season.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa confident of an ANC election victory in KwaZulu-Natal
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said regardless of the issues in the party, its supporters would still cast their votes.Read More