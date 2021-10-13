ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality





The ANC in the Eastern Cape is absolving itself of any wrongdoing as contained in a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which makes shocking claims against the government and party in the province.

The report's findings reveal that R450,000 was used to pay for renovations for Premier Oscar Mabuyane's private home, Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela received R350,000 via his wife's company and R280,000 went into the ANC in the province's fundraising account.

“The financial benefits that accrued to Mr Mabuyane, Mr Madikizela, and the ANC raise a suspicion of a commission of criminal conduct in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 and/or Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004. Accordingly, this aspect has been referred to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) for criminal investigation,” the report says.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape, about the donation.

He claims that the ANC had stepped in to help an Eastern Cape municipality resolve a financial conflict with the taxi industry around transport for the memorial in 2018 and therefore, the R280,000 was an amount paid back to the party for that intervention.

The ANC had to intervene... in a disagreement that ensued between the taxi association in Bizana and the municipality there because they came to report to our provincial treasury that they are confronting challenges in as far as that is concerned - which is their payment. Then the ANC intervened. Then whatever was then brought back to the ANC was the figure and amount that we intervened with, trying to resolve the fracas... Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape

Our records indicate that the taxi industry was paid. What is then said to be the R280,000 that got into the coffers of the ANC, it is money that was due to the ANC because of the intervention we made in the taxi association. Loyiso Magqashela, PEC Spokesperson for the ANC in the Eastern Cape

Clement also speaks to Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at Wits School of governance about the Public Protector’s report.

@TheRealClementM Iyo Clement. Why did the ANC pay R1mil and then get only R280k back? If everything was aboveboard, then they should have got back R1mil. And Loyiso comes with half explanation without having check with the treasurer regarding contracts in this regard. — Reggie_L (@ReggieL19719528) October 13, 2021

Hhayi! What this Loyiso guy is saying does not make sense.

Why didn't the Bizana Municipality approach National Treasury? — Ntsuntsu Mahlangu-Molete (@NtsuntsuMolete) October 13, 2021

@TheRealClementM PFMA says there’s should be a PO and Tax Invoice for payment — Bongani Khosa (@lucertgroup) October 13, 2021

