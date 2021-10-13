



CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has become the first public health facility in Africa to incorporate robotic surgery in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

The hospital has unveiled its state-of-the-art R38 million Da Vinci robot.

Groote Schuur Hospital’s surgical department has been given a major boost in the form of a robot that sharpens up a surgeon’s skills.

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.

"It also does give advantages in particularly pelvic surgery where access is limited and the robot gives you a range of movement that you don't have with conventional laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries," said Dr Lisa Kestner, from the hospital’s urology division.

Groote Schuur Hospital CEO, Dr Bhavna Patel, stressed the importance of incorporating top-notch technology in the medical field.

"After 20 months of COVID, we need things like this to uplift our staff but also to show that we remain at the cutting edge of innovation, we are still committed to patient care that is not COVID-related," she said.

For patients, the robot holds many benefits such as reducing the risk of infection and blood loss and shortens their hospital stay and recovery time.

This article first appeared on EWN : Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery