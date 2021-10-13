Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has become the first public health facility in Africa to incorporate robotic surgery in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.
The hospital has unveiled its state-of-the-art R38 million Da Vinci robot.
Groote Schuur Hospital’s surgical department has been given a major boost in the form of a robot that sharpens up a surgeon’s skills.
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.
#RoboticSurgery The robot allows surgeons to perform procedures in multiple quadrants of the abdomen, as well as thoracic surgery and head-and neck surgery. KB pic.twitter.com/ZVcWFPkKVx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2021
"It also does give advantages in particularly pelvic surgery where access is limited and the robot gives you a range of movement that you don't have with conventional laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries," said Dr Lisa Kestner, from the hospital’s urology division.
Groote Schuur Hospital CEO, Dr Bhavna Patel, stressed the importance of incorporating top-notch technology in the medical field.
"After 20 months of COVID, we need things like this to uplift our staff but also to show that we remain at the cutting edge of innovation, we are still committed to patient care that is not COVID-related," she said.
For patients, the robot holds many benefits such as reducing the risk of infection and blood loss and shortens their hospital stay and recovery time.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.Read More
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare
Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.Read More
Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod
Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: All you need to know about the vaccine certificate
Department of Health acting DG Dr Nicholas Crisp says those who have problems should call the helpline on 0800 029 999.Read More
Justice Ministry committee to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services Chrispin Phiri about what the committee will be doing.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital
Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts
In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, Kenny Maistry.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home
South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces.Read More
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'
Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have a balanced meal.Read More