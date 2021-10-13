'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of the disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has been crowned the Social Justice Champion of 2021.
This was announced at the third annual Social Justice Summit and International Conference held virtually over the past two days.
READ: Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen
The purpose of the summit was to reflect on the state of social justice in South Africa, focusing on economic equality, the impact of COVID-19 regulatory responses, the adequacy of current policy frameworks for rebuilding better and restitution, as well as the impact of economic inequality on peace and the rule of law, among other issues.
It came as a very pleasant surprise. It came at the right, not so much because of me. From when lockdown was declared they [the team] have worked nonstop, Monday to Sunday, after hours, public holidays, religious holidays, actually burning them out. It's like they are driven by the need to help society. This, really, is an acknowledgment of their effort.Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
