Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare





JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has adjourned the bail hearing of axed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi due to a bomb scare.

Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.

A group of his supporters gathered outside the court calling for his reinstatement.

Msibi also served as head of election for the ANC in Mpumalanga.

Provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali has reiterated that Msibi would remain a member of the party but would not serve as an office bearer: “Any person is innocent until proven guilty. So, he will just remain a member. But his participation in the ANC is regulated because of these allegations levelled against him.”

Msibi is accused of killing two people and attempting to murder a third in connection with ANC councillor candidate selection processes in August.

He and two others have so far pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday night, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced that she had decided to fire Msibi because of the serious nature of the allegations that he was facing.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said Msibi had been sacked to afford himself the opportunity to attend to the criminal charges against him.

The premier said that Msibi would remain an ordinary member of the provincial legislature for now but he was being replaced as MEC.

"I have determined that MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Busisiwe Shiba, will continue to act in the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs until it would have been filled substantively," the premier said.

But if found innocent, he could be asked to serve again.

