'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts
Twelve years ago, a young and enthusiastic Clement Manyathela, then a student, DM'ed then Metro FM presenter Kenny Maistry letting him know how much Clement looked up to Kenny. Little did both of them know they would be colleagues a decade later.
The Clement Manyathela Show host shared screenshots of a conversation he had with the 702 Music and Soulful Sundays host on Twitter, which warmed many hearts (and got a few laughs at Clement's texting style) as Kenny took the time to be kind and invite the aspirant radio host to one of his broadcasts.
"These are the harassing messages I sent to Kenny Maistry back in 2009," Clement captioned the tweet.
In response to the tweet, Kenny said it is important to always be kind and gracious to people who reach out to you for advice.
More pic.twitter.com/HSULI3HqnV— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) October 13, 2021
The modest Kenny said the exchange was a divine connection that God set up between them back then.
Always be kind & gracious to those that reach out to you for advice & guidance. You never know who you could be inspiring. I believe it was a divine connection that God set up between @TheRealClementM & I amongst the 1000s of messages I received daily when I was @METROFMSA 🙏🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/32EvbSTDfY— Kenny, son of David (@KennyMaistry) October 13, 2021
I know first hand the frustration, challenges, disappointment & pain that a "wanna be" broadcaster faces when trying to get a break in the professional arena. I am writing a book about my Radio journey & how God's grace opened doors for me. It was a lot tougher back in my day.— Kenny, son of David (@KennyMaistry) October 13, 2021
Source : 702
