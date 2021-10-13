Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?
The Nelspruit Magistrates Court adjourned the bail hearing of axed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi due to a bomb scare.
Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.
A group of his supporters gathered outside the court calling for his reinstatement.
John Perlman speaks to Beatrice Shongwe Journalist with Rise FM and Colonel Donald Mdhluli, SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga, about the strange incident.
We just got the information that there was a bomb threat, however, the information that was received never indicated in which area it is. So, the search that was conducted by our respective units - the Bomb Squad as well as the dog unit - went through all the areas that were available. However, after conducting a search, there was no tangible thing that they could pick up.Donald Mdhluli, SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga
Listen to the full interview below...
