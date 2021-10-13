18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
South Africa’s official unemployment rate stands at 34%, with the expanded definition rate 10% higher at around 44%.
The jobless rate for the youth (18 – 34) is 65%, says the National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) in an appeal to its members.
Neasa has come up with what it calls a sustainable, tax-beneficial solution, which will benefit both employers and the unemployed youth.
RELATED: Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
It is partnering with a specialist service provider to create entrepreneurship opportunities in the form of learnerships.
Companies will fund this by utilising their available tax rebates.
Young people must meet 4 requirements to qualify for the programme:
- you must be unemployed
- you must be between the ages of 18 and 28
- you must have a Grade Ten certifcate
- you must have a smartphone
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Neasa CEO Gerhard Papenfus.
The aim is to expose young people to entrepreneurship. We'll be using tax money - money that will otherwise go to Sars - to invest in this... We've found a service provider that's been the IT around this... The money is paid over to this company...Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
They utilise a portion for the training which happens per smartphone... Then a portion of the money goes to the individual as a stipend to live on... The third portion is seed capital... You can only spend the money on the project which you want to engage in.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
To get your stipend, you must trade and you must study... You are constantly assessed on the academic side... and the trading is monitored all the time...Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
The young person will be taught the basics of entrepreneurship during the 12-month programme.
It's up to the individual to then start buying and selling, or whatever it is they choose to do says Papenfus.
The beautiful part of this is that someone can invest in a young person in his area... So your money isn't going towards a bottomless pit - it is coming back to your area and, as a businessman, apart from making this contribution you don't have to deal with this person, although preferably you can also mentor that person.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
We just don't have the jobs for 64% of our young people.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
It is a wonderful opportunity for business to say 'let us help young people in our town'. It almost sounds too good to be true...Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers' Association of South Africa
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/07/31/00/26/woman-868522_960_720.jpg
More from Business
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%
'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
More from Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning
Utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.Read More
Sheriff seizes 17 embattled Emfuleni municipality vehicles
What will happen now that the embattled Emfuleni Municipality has had cars taken as a result of a dispute with employees?Read More
'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare
Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.Read More
Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod
Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More