New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
Yoco describes itself as the Number 1 partner for small business in South Africa.
And the local payments platform shared its data with The Money Show that indicates business is starting to return to normal for the country's beleaguered SSMEs (small, medium and micro-enterprises).
RELATED: SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco.
"We are really seeing some positive signs" reports Brownell, although he points out that this time of year makes it difficult to differentiate between the effects of seasonal change and the easing of lockdown.
As we head into summer a lot of the retail sectors in particular do benefit from seasonal increases in spending...Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
... but what the data is showing us is a very consistent and significant improvement which really happened at the end of July when we moved from Level 4 to Level 3, and has improved again since the move further down to Level 2.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
It's about - in total - a 30% improvement from that point at the end of July to where we are today.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Brownell goes into detail about the two data points that stand out.
The one is the food and hospitality sector (sectoral) and the other the growth in domestic tourism in the Western Cape (geographic).
The food and beverage or hospitality sector have clearly benefited the most from the easing of lockdown... to such an extent that food and drink is now at its highest level since pre-pandemic.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
There is a lot of domestic tourism activity which is definitely kicking off in the Western Cape and we've now, for the first time since March last year, seen the Western Cape get back to its pre-pandemic level specific to this SME sector.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
More from Business
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%
'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts
In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, Kenny Maistry.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More