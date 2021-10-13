Sheriff seizes 17 embattled Emfuleni municipality vehicles
_Sunday Times _has reported that the local sheriff attaching all official vehicles on the premises of the embattled Emfuleni Municipality.
John Perlman speaks to Makhosonke Sangweni, Emfuleni Municipal Spokesperson about the incident.
I can confirm that 17 of our vehicles were taken yesterday by attorneys representing our employees and this is because of the labour dispute that the municipality has been having with the employees and this is also after the Labour Court ruled in favour of the employees.Makhosonke Sangweni, Emfuleni Municipal Spokesperson
We were given three months to negotiate between our lawyers and the lawyers of the employees, which is what we have been doing...Makhosonke Sangweni, Emfuleni Municipal Spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below...
