Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning

Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will suspend load shedding from 5am on Thursday.

The country has seen power cuts over the past six days due to problems with generating capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.

Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Thursday, but significant risks to the system remain and loadshedding could again be implemented at short notice pic.twitter.com/oNOWK3l8vU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 13, 2021