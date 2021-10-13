Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and atte... 13 October 2021 12:55 PM
View all Local
ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality The African National Congress claims R280,000 paid into its account from money allocated to the memorial of Winnie Madikizela-Mand... 13 October 2021 12:00 PM
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's Kw... 13 October 2021 10:33 AM
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond. 12 October 2021 1:00 PM
View all Politics
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex. 13 October 2021 7:15 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 9:35 AM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:09 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning

13 October 2021 5:45 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Electricity
Eskom power cuts
Eskom load shedding

Utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.

Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will suspend load shedding from 5am on Thursday.

The country has seen power cuts over the past six days due to problems with generating capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.




13 October 2021 5:45 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Electricity
Eskom power cuts
Eskom load shedding

More from Local

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs

13 October 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sheriff seizes 17 embattled Emfuleni municipality vehicles

13 October 2021 4:40 PM

What will happen now that the embattled Emfuleni Municipality has had cars taken as a result of a dispute with employees?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award

13 October 2021 2:39 PM

Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery

13 October 2021 1:18 PM

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare

13 October 2021 12:55 PM

Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod

13 October 2021 10:42 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen

13 October 2021 10:33 AM

Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral

13 October 2021 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: All you need to know about the vaccine certificate

13 October 2021 8:30 AM

Department of Health acting DG Dr Nicholas Crisp says those who have problems should call the helpline on 0800 029 999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning

Local

'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts

Lifestyle

Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID & mental health: 1 in every 5 daily calls related to suicide - SADAG

13 October 2021 7:32 PM

Zikalala assures voters that stations will be safe on 1 Nov

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Anti-Semitism 'reaching younger audience on social media': analysis

13 October 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA