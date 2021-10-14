'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she is ready to win resident's vote.
She says if she is elected, she will fix service delivery which is currently at a snail’s pace.
Phalatse chats to Bongani Bingwa on the upcoming local elections.
Alexandra is the reason I joined politics. I left my job to join politics because I wanted to address the concerns of the people of Alexandra which are the way that they are living is not normal as they live in squaller.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA
When probed about the poster debacle in Phoenix, and whether it will hurt the party, Phalatse had this to say:
What is interesting is that I get asked about Phoenix in the media more than I get asked about it on the ground. People are not asking me about Phoenix, they are asking when I am going to bring them jobs.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA
Phaletse believes there is a disconnect in terms of the perception and what is happening on the ground.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional
Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation.Read More
Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?
Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says after conducting a search there was no tangible thing that they could pick up.Read More
ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality
The African National Congress claims R280,000 paid into its account from money allocated to the memorial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018 was money owed to the party.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter
National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted.Read More
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'
UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.Read More
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.Read More