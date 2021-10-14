'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, cost containment and working capital improvements
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you know the risk of your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa. 13 October 2021 7:43 PM
Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning Utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overl... 13 October 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation. 14 October 2021 8:40 AM
'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs' DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says people on the ground are worried about about service delivery not posters. 14 October 2021 7:58 AM
Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic? Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says after conducting a search there was no tangible thing that they could pi... 13 October 2021 4:28 PM
View all Politics
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex. 13 October 2021 7:15 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 9:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:42 AM
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'

14 October 2021 7:58 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
DA
Service delivery
Joburg Mayor
Dr Mpho Phalatse

DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse says people on the ground are worried about about service delivery not posters.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she is ready to win resident's vote.

She says if she is elected, she will fix service delivery which is currently at a snail’s pace.

Phalatse chats to Bongani Bingwa on the upcoming local elections.

Alexandra is the reason I joined politics. I left my job to join politics because I wanted to address the concerns of the people of Alexandra which are the way that they are living is not normal as they live in squaller.

Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA

When probed about the poster debacle in Phoenix, and whether it will hurt the party, Phalatse had this to say:

What is interesting is that I get asked about Phoenix in the media more than I get asked about it on the ground. People are not asking me about Phoenix, they are asking when I am going to bring them jobs.

Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA

Phaletse believes there is a disconnect in terms of the perception and what is happening on the ground.

Listen below to the full conversation:




14 October 2021 7:58 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
DA
Service delivery
Joburg Mayor
Dr Mpho Phalatse

More from Politics

EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional

14 October 2021 8:40 AM

Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?

13 October 2021 4:28 PM

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli says after conducting a search there was no tangible thing that they could pick up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC alleges R280k from Madikizela memorial was money owed to it by municipality

13 October 2021 12:00 PM

The African National Congress claims R280,000 paid into its account from money allocated to the memorial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018 was money owed to the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen

13 October 2021 10:33 AM

Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter

12 October 2021 1:00 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis

11 October 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections

11 October 2021 3:51 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

11 October 2021 12:54 PM

UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

11 October 2021 12:51 PM

Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where the ANC attacks the public institutions that are supposed to protect us the vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille

11 October 2021 11:51 AM

The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom Fighters to stay in power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts

Lifestyle

Was bomb scare at murder-accused Mandla Msibi bail hearing a diversion tactic?

Politics

'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'

Politics

EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional

Politics

EWN Highlights

Frustrated military veterans want meeting with ANC leadership to resolve issues

14 October 2021 8:41 AM

Jacob Zuma set for hero's celebration in Durban homecoming

14 October 2021 7:56 AM

Taxis, cars torched after Gqeberha road rage incident sparks violence

14 October 2021 6:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA