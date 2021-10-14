'People are not asking about Phoenix poster debacle, they are asking about jobs'





The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she is ready to win resident's vote.

She says if she is elected, she will fix service delivery which is currently at a snail’s pace.

Phalatse chats to Bongani Bingwa on the upcoming local elections.

Alexandra is the reason I joined politics. I left my job to join politics because I wanted to address the concerns of the people of Alexandra which are the way that they are living is not normal as they live in squaller. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA

When probed about the poster debacle in Phoenix, and whether it will hurt the party, Phalatse had this to say:

What is interesting is that I get asked about Phoenix in the media more than I get asked about it on the ground. People are not asking me about Phoenix, they are asking when I am going to bring them jobs. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Joburg mayoral candidate - DA

Phaletse believes there is a disconnect in terms of the perception and what is happening on the ground.

