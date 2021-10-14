EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional





African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has taken the Free State Hawks to court for the court to interdict an investigation against him calling it unconstitutional and invalid.

In the court paper's Mabuyane said that he wanted the probe to be declared invalid, unconstitutional and unlawful.

The probe comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released findings of her investigation showing that Mabuyane received money meant for the memorial service of struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Mabuyane claims the investigation was part of a political plot linked to calls he'd previously made for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside over his corruption charges.

Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia gives more insight on the matter.

As we all know, multiple things in politics can be true at the same time. I think there are legitimate questions that Mabuyane has to answer to and if he says he is innocent, he would allow processes to play out. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She adds that on the other hand, Mabuyane was one of the people to come out and tell Magashule to step aside which did irritate the secretary-general.

