Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary
Social media is talking after Nokia announced that it will be releasing its classic brick phone for 20th anniversary.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery
The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago.Read More
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More