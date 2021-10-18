If it's range of experiences you're looking for, you can't do better than KZN





Finding time to maintain our work/ life balance has proved to be really tough during lockdown. For many, the nature of remote work has meant more time spent in front of screens connecting via virtual meeting platforms - and less time connecting with nature - and loved ones.

Presented with the opportunity to sample a dreamy range of delights in Kwazulu-Natal over three days recently, Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane and popular breakfast contributor Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn, found it impossible to say no.

From when you land, the humidity tells you: 'Ok you must relax now. You can woosa.' Refiloe Mpakanyane, 702 Presenter

The whistlestop tour began in the Midlands with the team stopping in for an unforgettable wine tasting and lunch at Highgate Wine Estate, situated next door to the popular Piggly Wiggly. Over a splendid lunch, the visitors learned how the farm grows its own grapes and produces its own wines while creating an agrarian backdrop to a picturesque residential estate.

What I would do without a moment's hesitation is go off and have lunch at Highgate Winery. It's incredibly scenic, a really beautiful estate - such amazing service they offered us, great food with a rich story to tell. it is gratifying to know it is a family owned and run establishment. You feel good about spending your money there. Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

The team stopped in at Chocolate Heaven, a chocolate lovers paradise situated in an old antique shop in Rosetta. Their unique Chocolate Dippingz® Experience brings a whole new approach to the enjoyment of chocolate - attested to by the photos below!

What I particularly enjoyed was just taking time out exploring the Midlands Meander... seeing what is new. Bumping into new restaurants or shops, whether gifts or flowers - or whether stopping at a local distillery or brewery - appreciating people turning creativity into business. This is what domestic tourism is all about! Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

On World Tourism Day, Refiloe broadcast from the Nelson Mandela Capture Site. The epic steel sculpture and visitor's center are situated at site where Nelson Mandela was arrested on the night of 5 August 1962 before spending 27 years of his life in prison... and a tour of the interactive facility (and memorable Freedom Walk) is a must!

After a hot day touring the Midlands, the team were treated and pampered at Brahman Hills. Set on 55 hectares within Blue Crane Nature Reserve, this elegant hotel is less than a kilometre from the N3 highway and offers a welcoming spa destination second to none... As the photos show, that was just what the team needed after a hot day of exploring!

For their last day of touring, the team relocated to the luxurious Zimbali Lodge. Set in the lush Zimbali Coastal Estate, this solution was super convenient for our time-pressed team - just 19km from King Shaka International Airport, and 40km from Durban.

For that luxurious pool area, I would go back there in a second! Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

The team dined at The Market at Ballito Lifestyle Centre - a beautifully designed destination which redefines the shared food and shopping experience.

I was last in Ballito a long time ago. It was a far smaller town then, but it has grown up but in a sensitive way... thankfully, it hasn't lost its local, beach feel! You're just away from the big city but feel you are on holiday - what's not to love, definitely will be back again in Ballito. Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

Check out the Tourism KZN video of many of the highlights experienced by Refiloe and the team, then visit zulu.org.za to navigate the wide range of options for getaways.

Visit the highlights referred to above then please share your thoughts using #KZNHasItAll, #KZNOpen4Travel and #KZNSafe4Travel