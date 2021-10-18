If it's range of experiences you're looking for, you can't do better than KZN

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:40
ABSA Insights podlet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:41
Absa's partnership with Cape Epic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mtunzi Jonas - Head of Sponsorship at Absa
Today at 18:44
Sahpra rejects the use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Mike Abel on the Luxury of Conversation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me by Angelo Agrizzi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Angelo Agrizzi - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
Home affairs extends operating hours as demand for services increases Department of Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza says this is a temporary solution and they will open 30 minutes earlier than usu... 18 October 2021 6:00 PM
Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Seifsa CEO Lucio Trentini about the steel industry wage offer... 18 October 2021 5:52 PM
View all Local
Situation tense as interdict is granted to stop taxi violence in Joburg CBD Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque give more insight on the taxi violence. 18 October 2021 12:38 PM
Was there a Masakhane Clinic in Alex? ANC Joburg mayoral candidate denies this African National Congress Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Moerane and DA mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse talk about what they wil... 18 October 2021 12:17 PM
We hope to vaccinate 80% of elderly population before end of year - Joe Phaahla Health minister reflects on strides made in the country's vaccination drive. 18 October 2021 7:53 AM
View all Politics
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:20 AM
SA’s DJ Snow drops Adele’s new song 'Easy On Me' remix Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 October 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

If it's range of experiences you're looking for, you can't do better than KZN

18 October 2021 5:30 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Sponsored Content
Tourism KZN

Refiloe Mpakanyane and Jonathan Fairbairn took time out to explore the quieter Midland roads next to the N3 highway.

Finding time to maintain our work/ life balance has proved to be really tough during lockdown. For many, the nature of remote work has meant more time spent in front of screens connecting via virtual meeting platforms - and less time connecting with nature - and loved ones.

Presented with the opportunity to sample a dreamy range of delights in Kwazulu-Natal over three days recently, Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane and popular breakfast contributor Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn, found it impossible to say no.

From when you land, the humidity tells you: 'Ok you must relax now. You can woosa.'

Refiloe Mpakanyane, 702 Presenter

The whistlestop tour began in the Midlands with the team stopping in for an unforgettable wine tasting and lunch at Highgate Wine Estate, situated next door to the popular Piggly Wiggly. Over a splendid lunch, the visitors learned how the farm grows its own grapes and produces its own wines while creating an agrarian backdrop to a picturesque residential estate.

What I would do without a moment's hesitation is go off and have lunch at Highgate Winery. It's incredibly scenic, a really beautiful estate - such amazing service they offered us, great food with a rich story to tell. it is gratifying to know it is a family owned and run establishment. You feel good about spending your money there.

Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

The team stopped in at Chocolate Heaven, a chocolate lovers paradise situated in an old antique shop in Rosetta. Their unique Chocolate Dippingz® Experience brings a whole new approach to the enjoyment of chocolate - attested to by the photos below!

What I particularly enjoyed was just taking time out exploring the Midlands Meander... seeing what is new. Bumping into new restaurants or shops, whether gifts or flowers - or whether stopping at a local distillery or brewery - appreciating people turning creativity into business. This is what domestic tourism is all about!

Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

On World Tourism Day, Refiloe broadcast from the Nelson Mandela Capture Site. The epic steel sculpture and visitor's center are situated at site where Nelson Mandela was arrested on the night of 5 August 1962 before spending 27 years of his life in prison... and a tour of the interactive facility (and memorable Freedom Walk) is a must!

After a hot day touring the Midlands, the team were treated and pampered at Brahman Hills. Set on 55 hectares within Blue Crane Nature Reserve, this elegant hotel is less than a kilometre from the N3 highway and offers a welcoming spa destination second to none... As the photos show, that was just what the team needed after a hot day of exploring!

For their last day of touring, the team relocated to the luxurious Zimbali Lodge. Set in the lush Zimbali Coastal Estate, this solution was super convenient for our time-pressed team - just 19km from King Shaka International Airport, and 40km from Durban.

For that luxurious pool area, I would go back there in a second!

Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

The team dined at The Market at Ballito Lifestyle Centre - a beautifully designed destination which redefines the shared food and shopping experience.

I was last in Ballito a long time ago. It was a far smaller town then, but it has grown up but in a sensitive way... thankfully, it hasn't lost its local, beach feel! You're just away from the big city but feel you are on holiday - what's not to love, definitely will be back again in Ballito.

Refiloe Mpakanyane, Presenter - 702

Check out the Tourism KZN video of many of the highlights experienced by Refiloe and the team, then visit zulu.org.za to navigate the wide range of options for getaways.

Visit the highlights referred to above then please share your thoughts using #KZNHasItAll, #KZNOpen4Travel and #KZNSafe4Travel




18 October 2021 5:30 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored
Sponsored Content
Tourism KZN

Trending

Sahpra says Sputnik V vaccine not going to be approved for use in South Africa

Local

Steel industry should do more to give back to workers - Numsa

Local

'We have to learn how to make the coalition system work for the people'

Local

EWN Highlights

In a letter to the Taliban, Malala calls for reversal of girls' school ban

18 October 2021 6:36 PM

Wheelchair bodybuilder 'Max' Kulati shines at first World Cup

18 October 2021 6:29 PM

You called us drunks - Ramaphosa angers Mangaung residents while campaigning

18 October 2021 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA